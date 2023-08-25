How to watch the US Open and who is playing at Flushing Meadows?

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two strong fields have been assembled for the final grand slam of the tennis year at the US Open in New York.

Novak Djokovic returns to Flushing Meadows after missing out in 2022, and will hope to best Carlos Alcaraz, the defending men’s singles champion, after coming up short in an enthralling Wimbledon final against the young Spaniard.

The women’s draw looks open, with Iga Swiatek attempting to defend her title but a number of likely challengers ready to contend.

They include Aryna Sabalenka, already a major winner on the Australian hard courts this year, and Coco Gauff, who will carry home hopes alongside Jessica Pegula.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the US Open?

The 2023 US Open will take place between 28 August and 10 September, with every match held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the US Open live on Sky Sports, with extensive coverage across the fortnight of competition on both the Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event channels. Subscribers to the broadcaster will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app.

Who are the women’s singles seeds?

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Ons Jabeur

6. Coco Gauff

7. Caroline Garcia

8. Maria Sakkari

9. Marketa Vondrousova

10. Karolina Muchova

11. Petra Kvitova

12. Barbora Krejcikova

13. Daria Kasatkina

14. Liudmila Samsonova

15. Belinda Bencic

16. Veronika Kudermetova

17. Madison Keys

18. Victoria Azarenka

19. Beatriz Haddad Maia

20. Jelena Ostapenko

21. Donna Vekic

22. Ekaterina Alexandrova

23. Zheng Qinwen

24. Magda Linette

25. Karolina Pliskova

26. Elina Svitolina

27. Anastasia Potapova

28. Anhelina Kalinia

29. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

30. Sorana Cirstea

31. Marie Bouzkova

32. Elise Mertens

Who are the men’s singles seeds?

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Novak Djokovic

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Holger Rune

5. Casper Ruud

6. Jannik Sinner

7. Stefanos Tsitsipas

8. Andrey Rublev

9. Taylor Fritz

10. Frances Tiafoe

11. Karen Khachanov

12. Alexander Zverev

13. Alex de Minaur

14. Tommy Paul

15. Felix Auger-Aliassime

16. Cameron Norrie

17. Hubert Hurkacz

18. Lorenzo Musetti

19. Grigor Dimitrov

20. Francisco Cerundolo

21. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

22. Adrian Mannarino

23. Nicolas Jarry

24. Tallon Griekspoor

25. Alexander Bublik

26. Dan Evans

27. Borna Coric

28. Christopher Eubanks

29. Ugo Humbert

30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry

31. Sebastian Korda

32. Laslo Djere

What are the session times?

The day sessions start at 4pm BST (11am local time), while the night sessions 12am BST (7pm local time).

The singles finals are both due to start at 9pm BST (4pm local time).