How to watch the US Open and who is playing at Flushing Meadows?
Everything you need to know ahead of the year’s final grand slam
Two strong fields have been assembled for the final grand slam of the tennis year at the US Open in New York.
Novak Djokovic returns to Flushing Meadows after missing out in 2022, and will hope to best Carlos Alcaraz, the defending men’s singles champion, after coming up short in an enthralling Wimbledon final against the young Spaniard.
The women’s draw looks open, with Iga Swiatek attempting to defend her title but a number of likely challengers ready to contend.
They include Aryna Sabalenka, already a major winner on the Australian hard courts this year, and Coco Gauff, who will carry home hopes alongside Jessica Pegula.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the US Open?
The 2023 US Open will take place between 28 August and 10 September, with every match held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the US Open live on Sky Sports, with extensive coverage across the fortnight of competition on both the Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event channels. Subscribers to the broadcaster will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app.
Who are the women’s singles seeds?
1. Iga Swiatek
2. Aryna Sabalenka
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Elena Rybakina
5. Ons Jabeur
6. Coco Gauff
7. Caroline Garcia
8. Maria Sakkari
9. Marketa Vondrousova
10. Karolina Muchova
11. Petra Kvitova
12. Barbora Krejcikova
13. Daria Kasatkina
14. Liudmila Samsonova
15. Belinda Bencic
16. Veronika Kudermetova
17. Madison Keys
18. Victoria Azarenka
19. Beatriz Haddad Maia
20. Jelena Ostapenko
21. Donna Vekic
22. Ekaterina Alexandrova
23. Zheng Qinwen
24. Magda Linette
25. Karolina Pliskova
26. Elina Svitolina
27. Anastasia Potapova
28. Anhelina Kalinia
29. Elisabetta Cocciaretto
30. Sorana Cirstea
31. Marie Bouzkova
32. Elise Mertens
Who are the men’s singles seeds?
1. Carlos Alcaraz
2. Novak Djokovic
3. Daniil Medvedev
4. Holger Rune
5. Casper Ruud
6. Jannik Sinner
7. Stefanos Tsitsipas
8. Andrey Rublev
9. Taylor Fritz
10. Frances Tiafoe
11. Karen Khachanov
12. Alexander Zverev
13. Alex de Minaur
14. Tommy Paul
15. Felix Auger-Aliassime
16. Cameron Norrie
17. Hubert Hurkacz
18. Lorenzo Musetti
19. Grigor Dimitrov
20. Francisco Cerundolo
21. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
22. Adrian Mannarino
23. Nicolas Jarry
24. Tallon Griekspoor
25. Alexander Bublik
26. Dan Evans
27. Borna Coric
28. Christopher Eubanks
29. Ugo Humbert
30. Tomas Martin Etcheverry
31. Sebastian Korda
32. Laslo Djere
What are the session times?
The day sessions start at 4pm BST (11am local time), while the night sessions 12am BST (7pm local time).
The singles finals are both due to start at 9pm BST (4pm local time).
