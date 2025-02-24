Venus Williams will not play Indian Wells despite tournament’s announcement
The 44-year-old has not competed since the Miami Open in March 2024.
Venus Williams will not play at the BNP Paribas Open, the tournament has revealed.
The development comes days after it was announced she would compete after accepting a wild card entry.
“Our team has been informed that Venus is not accepting the wild card this year,” the event posted on X in a statement attributed to tournament director Tommy Haas.
“We wish Venus all the best and hope to see her back in Indian Wells in the future.”
The BNP Paribas Open previously issued a press release revealing the former world number one had been awarded a wild card to make her 10th appearance at the tournament.
The seven-time singles grand-slam champion earlier confirmed to the TennisWeekly Podcast rumours of her professional return were not true.
“I’m not playing,” she confirmed. “I’m going to be overseas. I’m not gonna be here.”