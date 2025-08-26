Venus Williams falls short of remarkable victory on US Open return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venus Williams fell short of a remarkable US Open victory, but not before showing the tennis world why she is not ready to hang up her racket just yet.

At 45, Williams was the oldest player to compete in the women’s singles here since Renee Richards in 1981 and the third oldest of the open era.

She had a tough draw against 11th seed Karolina Muchova, a semi-finalist last year, but made life very uncomfortable for the Czech before eventually falling to a 6-3 2-6 6-1 defeat.

Whether this was Williams’ last run-out remains to be seen and she waved to all sides of Arthur Ashe Stadium as she walked off to a standing ovation.

“I definitely had a bit of a slow start, but it’s not really a bad thing,” said the seven-time grand slam singles champion.

“I just haven’t played a lot of matches, so I’m still finding everything. I didn’t win today, but I’m very proud of how I played.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a crowd that much on my side. I knew going into this match that people in this stadium, people in the United States, people around the world, were really rooting for me, and that felt great.”

Among those watching was Williams’ sister Serena, who wrote on Instagram: “I am immensely proud of you @venuswilliams.”

Back at Flushing Meadows for the first time in two years, and a full 28 years after first reaching the final as a 17-year-old, Williams initially looked as if she would struggle to make the match competitive.

But coming back from 0-40 to hold serve in the third game settled Williams into the contest and soon she was sending backhands arrowing into the corners in vintage fashion.

She levelled at 2-2 and, although Muchova went on to take the opening set, Williams was very much in it.

The American won her first match for nearly two years last month against Peyton Stearns in Washington, but performing on the grand slam stage against a player with strong recent pedigree was on another level.

Williams, who last won a match here six years ago, stamped her authority on the second set with a break of serve in the opening game and then moved 5-2 ahead, clenching her fist in celebration when an errant Muchova shot made it one set all.

Williams stretched out her legs in time to the background music as Muchova took a break before the decider, but it was the Czech who made the better start on the resumption and her opponent eventually ran out of gas.

Williams does not want to travel outside the United States to play, so it is unlikely she will compete again before next spring – if she does decide to push on into another season.

“My goal is to do what I want to do,” she said. “I wanted to be here this summer. I’m so grateful for all the folks who gave me a wild card. I play an exciting brand of tennis. It’s a lot of fun to go literally hog wild out there and hit as hard as I can.”

Williams became emotional as she reflected on finally being free of illness and injury after so many struggles throughout her career.

“I think for me getting back on the court was about giving myself a chance to play more healthy,” she said.

“When you play unhealthy, it’s in your mind. It’s not just how you feel. You get stuck in your mind, too. So, it was nice to be freer.”