Venus Williams, 45, becomes oldest winner of WTA match since Martina Navratilova

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venus Williams became the oldest player since Martina Navratilova to win a tour-level singles match at the Citi Open in Washington.

The 45-year-old defeated fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-3 6-4 for her first singles victory since August 2023.

It was Williams’ first singles match in 16 months and the unranked seven-time former grand slam singles champion will next face Polish fifth seed Magdalena Frech.

Navratilova was 47 when she won her final singles match in 2004 in the opening round of Wimbledon.

Williams, who returned to action on Monday with a doubles triumph alongside Hailey Baptiste, said on the WTA website: “I think it was a big win for me today.

“It won’t be easy. It’s not easy for anyone out here. So I know I’ll have to fight for every match, but I’m up for that.

“There are no limits for excellence. It’s all about what’s in your head and how much you’re able to put into it. If you put in the work mentally, physically, and emotionally, then you can have the result.”

Britain’s Dan Evans, 10 years Williams’ junior and battling to return to the top 100, posted another impressive victory, beating American 13th seed Alex Michelsen 6-4 6-4.

Evans won the biggest title of his career in the American capital two years ago but was unable to defend it last year after opting to play doubles with Andy Murray at the Olympics in the Scot’s swansong.

Evans’ win capped a brilliant day for the British players, with Emma Raducanu beginning her build-up towards next month’s US Open with an impressive straight-sets victory over seventh seed Marta Kostyuk.

Playing her first singles match since stretching world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the third round of Wimbledon, Raducanu held off the Ukrainian world number 27 to pull through a gruelling encounter 7-6 (4) 6-4.

“Extremely good win,” Raducanu said in her on-court interview. “Playing Marta first round is extremely difficult and we’ve always had some tough matches.

“I’m happy with the way I fought through the first set and in the second, stayed tough when I needed to.”

With Katie Boulter having lost in the first round, Raducanu is one victory away from moving back to British number one but will have to beat fellow former grand slam winner Naomi Osaka to get there.

Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie completed a notable win over second seed and world number seven Lorenzo Musetti to book his place in the last 16.

Norrie, the world number 41, hit back from losing the opening set to triumph 3-6 6-2 6-3 and score his first win over a top 10-ranked player since reaching the quarter-finals at Indian Wells in 2023.