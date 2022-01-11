When is Australian Open 2022 draw? Date, time, seeds and full schedule
Melbourne Park hosts the first Grand Slam of the year after a dramatic build-up involving Novak Djokovic’s Covid vaccination status
Novak Djokovic has dominated the headlines in the build-up to the Australian Open 2022, which runs from 17–30 January.
The men’s No 1 player has had an order for deportation quashed on appeal and has resumed practice at Melbourne Park, and barring any further twists and turns, Djokovic will begin his title defence next week as the No 1 seed.
Nonetheless the tournament is wide open even though Djokovic, the nine-time winner aiming to break a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams, is the favourite.
With Roger Federer out injured, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Nadal will be fancied to push the Serbian close. Andy Murray is a wildcard for the tournament, two years on from seemingly his last appearance in a Grand Slam, while Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori have not travelled.
While world No 1 and home favourite Ashleigh Barty is the favourite in the women’s tournament, with Serena Williams out injured. Defending champion Naomi Osaka back at a Grand Slam after her victory last year over Jennifer Brady. While Emma Raducanu has endured a tough build-up after a heavy loss to world number 13 Elena Rybakina, picking up just one game in the Sydney International. Here’s everything you need to know about the draw:
When is the draw?
The draw is on Thursday 13 January with the time yet to be confirmed, though we expect it to take place around 7pm local time (8am GMT).
Men’s seeds
- Novak Djokovic
- Daniil Medvedev
- Alexander Zverev
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Andrey Rublev
- Rafael Nadal
- Matteo Berrettini
- Casper Ruud
- Felix Auger Aliassime
- Hubert Hurkacz
- Jannik Sinner
- Cameron Norrie
- Diego Schwartzman
- Denis Shapovalov
- Roberto Bautista Agut
- Cristian Garin
- Gael Monfils
- Aslan Karatsev
- Pablo Carreno Busta
- Taylor Fritz
- Nikoloz Basilashvili
- John Isner
- Reilly Opelka
- Dan Evans
- Lorenzo Sonego
- Grigor Dimitrov
- Marin Cilic
- Karen Khachanov
- Ugo Humbert
- Lloyd Harris
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Alex de MinaurRoger Federer and Dominic Thiem have withdrawn through injury
Women’s seeds
- Ashleigh Barty
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Garbine Muguruza
- Barbora Krejcikova
- Maria Sakkari
- Anett Kontaveit
- Iga Swiatek
- Paula Badosa
- Ons Jabeur
- Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
- Sofia Kenin
- Elena Rybakina
- Naomi Osaka
- Simona Halep
- Elina Svitolina
- Angelique Kerber
- Emma Raducanu
- Coco Gauff
- Elise Mertens
- Petra Kvitova
- Jessica Pegula
- Belinda Bencic
- Leylah Fernandez
- Victoria Azarenka
- Daria Kasatkina
- Jelena Ostapenko
- Danielle Collins
- Veronika Kudermetova
- Tamara Zidansek
- Camila Giorgi
- Marketa Vondrousova
- Sara Sorribes Tormo
(Karolina Pliskova, Jennifer Brady and Karolina Muchova have all withdrawn)
