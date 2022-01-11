When is Australian Open 2022 draw? Date, time, seeds and full schedule

Melbourne Park hosts the first Grand Slam of the year after a dramatic build-up involving Novak Djokovic’s Covid vaccination status

Jack Rathborn
Tuesday 11 January 2022 12:29
Novak Djokovic wins appeal against deportation from Australia

Novak Djokovic has dominated the headlines in the build-up to the Australian Open 2022, which runs from 17–30 January.

The men’s No 1 player has had an order for deportation quashed on appeal and has resumed practice at Melbourne Park, and barring any further twists and turns, Djokovic will begin his title defence next week as the No 1 seed.

Nonetheless the tournament is wide open even though Djokovic, the nine-time winner aiming to break a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal on 20 Grand Slams, is the favourite.

With Roger Federer out injured, Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Nadal will be fancied to push the Serbian close. Andy Murray is a wildcard for the tournament, two years on from seemingly his last appearance in a Grand Slam, while Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem, Milos Raonic and Kei Nishikori have not travelled.

FOLLOW LIVE: Novak Djokovic news - Australian Border Force investigate potential false travel claim

While world No 1 and home favourite Ashleigh Barty is the favourite in the women’s tournament, with Serena Williams out injured. Defending champion Naomi Osaka back at a Grand Slam after her victory last year over Jennifer Brady. While Emma Raducanu has endured a tough build-up after a heavy loss to world number 13 Elena Rybakina, picking up just one game in the Sydney International. Here’s everything you need to know about the draw:

When is the draw?

The draw is on Thursday 13 January with the time yet to be confirmed, though we expect it to take place around 7pm local time (8am GMT).

Men’s seeds

  1. Novak Djokovic
  2. Daniil Medvedev
  3. Alexander Zverev
  4. Stefanos Tsitsipas
  5. Andrey Rublev
  6. Rafael Nadal
  7. Matteo Berrettini
  8. Casper Ruud
  9. Felix Auger Aliassime
  10. Hubert Hurkacz
  11. Jannik Sinner
  12. Cameron Norrie
  13. Diego Schwartzman
  14. Denis Shapovalov
  15. Roberto Bautista Agut
  16. Cristian Garin
  17. Gael Monfils
  18. Aslan Karatsev
  19. Pablo Carreno Busta
  20. Taylor Fritz
  21. Nikoloz Basilashvili
  22. John Isner
  23. Reilly Opelka
  24. Dan Evans
  25. Lorenzo Sonego
  26. Grigor Dimitrov
  27. Marin Cilic
  28. Karen Khachanov
  29. Ugo Humbert
  30. Lloyd Harris
  31. Carlos Alcaraz
  32. Alex de MinaurRoger Federer and Dominic Thiem have withdrawn through injury

Women’s seeds

  1. Ashleigh Barty
  2. Aryna Sabalenka
  3. Garbine Muguruza
  4. Barbora Krejcikova
  5. Maria Sakkari
  6. Anett Kontaveit
  7. Iga Swiatek
  8. Paula Badosa
  9. Ons Jabeur
  10. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
  11. Sofia Kenin
  12. Elena Rybakina
  13. Naomi Osaka
  14. Simona Halep
  15. Elina Svitolina
  16. Angelique Kerber
  17. Emma Raducanu
  18. Coco Gauff
  19. Elise Mertens
  20. Petra Kvitova
  21. Jessica Pegula
  22. Belinda Bencic
  23. Leylah Fernandez
  24. Victoria Azarenka
  25. Daria Kasatkina
  26. Jelena Ostapenko
  27. Danielle Collins
  28. Veronika Kudermetova
  29. Tamara Zidansek
  30. Camila Giorgi
  31. Marketa Vondrousova
  32. Sara Sorribes Tormo

(Karolina Pliskova, Jennifer Brady and Karolina Muchova have all withdrawn)

