The 2025 Championships at Wimbledon are upon us as the All England Club opens its doors to the tennis world once again.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive title in SW19, and is also looking to become the second player to win Roland Garros, Queen’s and Wimbledon in the same year. World No 1 Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic are the other favourites in the men’s draw.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the favourite for the women’s title after French Open winner Coco Gauff fell in round one. While Czech player Barbora Krejcikova, the defending champion, is also out after a third-round loss to Emma Navarro.

Emma Raducanu, produced a fine effort in defeat to Sabalenka to also fall at the third round.

How to watch Wimbledon on TV

Wimbledon will be shown live on the BBC in the UK, with full coverage of the tournament available to watch on BBC One, BBC Two and across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

TNT Sports will air a daily 90-minute highlights show and will also have live coverage of both singles finals.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch Wimbledon, then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app.

Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the TV schedule on Wednesday 2 July?

10:30 - 19:00 - Live coverage - BBC Two

10:30 - 21:00 - Live coverage of outside courts - BBC Red Button/BBC iPlayer/BBC Sport website

14:00 - 18:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

19:00 - 22:00 - Live coverage - BBC One

22:00 - 23:30 - Wimbledon Highlights - TNT Sports

open image in gallery Carlos Alcaraz will be in action on Monday 30 June ( Getty )

When does Wimbledon take place?

The 2025 Championships started on Monday 30 June and will finish on Sunday 13 July.

Play will start at 11am (BST) on all the outside courts, with Court 1 starting at 1pm and Centre Court at 1:30pm.

As tradition dictates, Alcaraz, the defending men’s singles champion, opened the tournament on Centre Court on Monday 30 June.

Krejcikova, the defending women’s singles champion, opened Centre Court proceedings on Tuesday 1 July.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu is eyeing a strong run at Wimbledon this year ( PA )

What is the full Wimbledon schedule?

Monday 30 June – Singles first round

Tuesday 1 July – Singles first round

Wednesday 2 July – Singles second round; Men’s and Women’s doubles first round

Thursday 3 July – Singles second round; Men’s and Women’s doubles first round

Friday 4 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round

Saturday 5 July – Singles third round; Men’s and Women’s doubles second round; Mixed Doubles first round; Juniors (18 & under) singles first round

Sunday 6 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles second round; Juniors singles first round

Monday 7 July – Singles fourth round; Men’s and Women’s doubles third round; Mixed Doubles quarter-finals; Girls singles second round; Boys Doubles first round

Tuesday 8 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Mixed Doubles semi-finals; Wheelchair Singles first round; Boys singles Second Round; Girls doubles first round

Wednesday 9 July – Singles and doubles quarter-finals; Quad wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles quarter-finals; Junior singles third round; Junior doubles second round

Thursday 10 July – Women’s singles semi-finals; Men’s doubles semi-finals; Mixed Doubles final; Wheelchair singles quarter-finals; Wheelchair doubles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles quarter-finals

Friday 11 July – Men’s singles semi-finals; Women’s doubles semi-finals; Men’s, Women’s and Quad Wheelchair singles semi-finals; Junior singles and doubles semi-finals

Saturday 12 July – Women’s singles final (4pm); Men’s Doubles final (1pm); Women’s wheelchair singles final; Men’s and Quad wheelchair doubles final; Girls singles and doubles final; Boys doubles final

Sunday 13 July – Men’s singles final (4pm); Women’s doubles final (1pm); Men’s and Quad wheelchair singles final; Women’s wheelchair doubles final; Boys singles final

Subject to change