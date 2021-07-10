Ashleigh Barty has been crowned Wimbledon champion after defeating Karolina Pliskova 6-3 6-7 6-3 in the women’s singles final.

The world No 1 began the match in imperious form, winning 14 consecutive points, and although the momentum eased and breaks were traded, she was maintained control as she took the opening set 6-3.

But after Pliskova settled in the second, a nervous set became defined by faltering nerves with both players feeling the pressure in their first final at Wimbledon. Twice, Pliskova rallied from a break down, seized on Barty’s double faults and clinched the tiebreak with the help of more than a little fortune from the net cord.

Barty refound her rhythm in the final set, though, and broke early to surge into a 3-0 lead. And, despite several tests of her nerves, the world No 1’s superior quality eventually shone through in the longer rallies as she marked the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s maiden Wimbledon victory with her own piece of Australian history.

Full report to follow...