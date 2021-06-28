Roger Federer and Serena Williams will both begin their quest for historic grand slam titles on day two at Wimbledon.

Federer, who has long made clear that his priority was to return for this summer’s grass-court season, faces Adrian Mannarino in his opening match as he aims to regain his outright men’s grand slam record.

Meanwhile, Williams, who fell agonisingly short in 2019, will again attempt to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record and faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the first round, while world No 1 Ashleigh Barty will open the day’s play on Centre Court against Carla Suarez Navarro.

Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev are hoping to succeed where Stefanos Tsitsipas fell yesterday, with the Greek suffering a surprise first-round exit at the hands of Frances Tiafoe. British men’s No 1 Dan Evans will also begin his Championships against Feliciano Lopez.

If Monday’s drama set the tone for the tournament, it promises to be another thrilling day after Andy Murray overcame a collapse against Nikoloz Basilashvili and 19-year-old Jack Draper won the first set against Novak Djokovic. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

Wimbledon gets underway on Monday 28 June and will conclude with the men’s final on Sunday 11 June.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Championships will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC Two with access to all 18 courts available via the red button. Online viewers can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Two will also broadcast Today at Wimbledon at 8pm every evening to recap the day’s play.

Order of play for day one

Centre Court (from 1.30pm)

Ashleigh Barty (1) vs Carla Suarez Navarro

Roger Federer (6) vs Adrian Mannarino

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs Serena Williams (6)

No 1 Court (1pm)

Tallon Griekspoor vs Alexander Zverev (4)

Angelique Kerber (25) vs Nina Stojanovic

Jan-Lennard Struff vs Daniil Medvedev (2)

No 2 Court

Dan Evans (22) vs Feliciano Lopez

Diego Schwartzman (9) vs Benoit Paire (not before 12.30pm – to finish Schwartzmann leads 6-3 6-4)

Francesca Jones vs Coco Gauff (20)

Lucas Pouille vs Cameron Norrie (29)

Alize Cornet vs Bianca Andreescu (5)

No 3 Court

Mihaela Buzarnescu vs Venus Williams

Clara Tauson vs Barbora Krejcikova (14)

Fernando Verdasco vs Grigor Dimitrov (18)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (16) vs Thiago Monteiro

No 12 Court

Denis Shapovalov (10) vs Phillip Kohlschreiber

Gael Monfils vs Christopher O’Connell (not before 12.30pm – to finish 6-4 2-6 6-6)

Nick Kyrgios vs Ugo Humbert (21)

Victoria Azarenka (12) vs Kateryna Kozlova

Belinda Bencic (9) vs Kaja Juvan

No 18 Court

Elise Mertens (13) vs Harriet Bart

Fabio Fognini (26) vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas (not before 12.30pm – to finish Fognini leads 7-6 6-2)

Kiki Bertens (17) vs Marta Kostyuk

Marin Cilic (32) vs Salvatore Caruso

Sam Querrey vs Pablo Carreno Busta (11)

For full list of courts, click here for more information.