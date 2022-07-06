Wimbledon 2022 prize money: How much do players earn round-by-round?

Here is the full breakdown of prize money distribution for the singles, doubles and mixed doubles

Sports Staff
Wednesday 06 July 2022 14:02
The return to full capacity at Wimbledon for the first time in three years also sees players earn a record amount of prize money.

A total prize pot of £40m is on offer at the Championships, marking a 15% increase from last year’s tournament, when Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty claimed £1.7m each for winning the singles.

This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a cheque for £2m, while the runners-up will claim £1.05m.

The prize money grows in accordance with how far a player advances in the tournament but there is still a guaranteed £50,000 for every competitor who made it into the main singles draw.

The prize money in the doubles is significantly reduced, with the winning team sharing £540,000, while the mixed doubles champions will win £124,000. See the full prize money breakdown below:

2022Singles

Doubles

Mixed Doubles

Winner

£2,000,000

£540,000

£124,000

Runner-up£1,050,000

£275,000

£62,000

Semifinal£535,000

£135,000

£31,000

Quarterfinal£310,000

£67,000

£16,000

Round 4£190,000

-

-

Round 3£120,000

£33,000

-

Round 2£78,000

£20,000

£7,500

Round 1£50,000

£12,500

£3,750

Q3£32,000

-

-

Q2£19,000

-

-

Q1£11,000

-

-

