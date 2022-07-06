Wimbledon 2022 prize money: How much do players earn round-by-round?
Here is the full breakdown of prize money distribution for the singles, doubles and mixed doubles
The return to full capacity at Wimbledon for the first time in three years also sees players earn a record amount of prize money.
A total prize pot of £40m is on offer at the Championships, marking a 15% increase from last year’s tournament, when Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty claimed £1.7m each for winning the singles.
This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a cheque for £2m, while the runners-up will claim £1.05m.
The prize money grows in accordance with how far a player advances in the tournament but there is still a guaranteed £50,000 for every competitor who made it into the main singles draw.
The prize money in the doubles is significantly reduced, with the winning team sharing £540,000, while the mixed doubles champions will win £124,000. See the full prize money breakdown below:
|2022
|Singles
Doubles
Mixed Doubles
Winner
£2,000,000
£540,000
£124,000
|Runner-up
|£1,050,000
£275,000
£62,000
|Semifinal
|£535,000
£135,000
£31,000
|Quarterfinal
|£310,000
£67,000
£16,000
|Round 4
|£190,000
-
-
|Round 3
|£120,000
£33,000
-
|Round 2
|£78,000
£20,000
£7,500
|Round 1
|£50,000
£12,500
£3,750
|Q3
|£32,000
-
-
|Q2
|£19,000
-
-
|Q1
|£11,000
-
-
