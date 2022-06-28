Wimbledon 2022 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

The return to full capacity at Wimbledon for the first time in three years will also see players earn a record amount of prize money.

A total prize pot of £40m is on offer at the Championships, marking a 15% increase from last year’s tournament, when Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty claimed £1.7m each for winning the singles.

This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a cheque for £2m, while the runners-up will claim £1.05m.

The prize money grows in accordance with how far a player advances in the tournament but there is still a guaranteed £50,000 for every competitor who made it into the main singles draw.

The prize money in the doubles is significantly reduced, with the winning team sharing £540,000, while the mixed doubles champions will win £124,000. See the full prize money breakdown below: