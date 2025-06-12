Wimbledon reveals record 2025 prize money – but defends finals start time change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The winners of the singles titles at Wimbledon this year will take home £3million as the tournament announced a record prize pot for players this year.

Carlos Alcaraz is eyeing a third consecutive men’s singles crown at SW19, while Czech player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion in the women’s singles. Both received £2.7m for winning in 2024, but the singles champions in 2025 will receive a £300,000 increase.

The total prize pot has increased from £50m to £53.5m, a 7% jump, while first round losers will receive £66,000 – a 10% increase from last year.

Meanwhile, the AELTC (All England Lawn Tennis Club) defended the change to the start time of both singles finals, from its usual 2pm slot, to 4pm this year. Doubles finals will now take place from 1pm.

Alcaraz’s incredible Roland Garros final victory against Jannik Sinner took over five hours. A similar length of final at Wimbledon this year would result in the roof being needed late on in the match, due to bad light.

“The consideration of the change has taken a lot of time, took a lot of thought and a lot of data analysis went into the decision” explained AELTC chief executive Sally Bolton, at a media briefing on Thursday.

“It’s about an improved experience for all involved. Whether it’s the doubles finals having greater certainty over their schedule, whether it’s the fans having the opportunity to experience a day which builds to the crescendo of the singles finals.

“Or ensuring we have our champions crowned in front of the widest possible audience. Those were the primary drivers. We spent a lot of time considering the data and information in front of us from history and length of matches.”

The singles final will now start at 11am (ET) in New York, a more convenient start time for viewers stateside.

open image in gallery Barbora Krejcikova won the women’s singles at Wimbledon last year ( PA Wire )

This year’s Championships also sees the absence of line judges, for the first time in the tournament’s 147-year history.

Automated electronic line calling, via Hawk-Eye, will be used on all 18 match courts. A proportion of line umpires in previous years have been invited back to assist the chair umpire as “match assistants.”

It sees Wimbledon fall in line with the ATP Tour in installing electronic line calling, though Roland Garros opted for tradition in keeping in-person line umpires during the French Open.

The 2025 Championships takes place from Monday 30 June to Sunday 13 July.