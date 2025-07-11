Wimbledon 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon 2025 has turned into one of the most topsy-turvy majors in recent history, with top seeds falling left, right and centre in the opening week of the Championships, and more upsets following at the start of the second week.

Only nine of the 32 seeds in both the men’s and women’s draw even made it to the fourth round, and the exits of the tearful defending champion Barbora Krejcikova and 2022 victor Elena Rybakina on Sunday mean we are guaranteed a first-time women’s Wimbledon champion.

Three seeded players have made it to the women’s semi-finals: top seed Aryna Sabalenka, five-time grand slam champion Iga Swiatek, and 13th seed and former teenage prodigy Amanda Anisimova, with unseeded Belinda Bencic the surprise package in the last four.

On the men’s side, the semi-finals have panned out if not exactly to seeding, but certainly how most observers would have expected.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz and top seed Jannik Sinner still helm their halves of the draw, leaving us on course for a mouthwatering rematch of their French Open final, with Novak Djokovic, seeded sixth but still just as much of a threat at SW19 as in his pomp, and fifth seed Taylor Fritz providing their opposition.

Follow the progress of the top players at Wimbledon with our seed tracker here:

Men’s seeds

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Alexander Zverev - first round defeat to Arthur Rinderknech, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 7-6, 4-6

4. Jack Draper - second round defeat to Marin Cilic, 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 4-6

5. Taylor Fritz

6. Novak Djokovic

7. Lorenzo Musetti - first round defeat to Nikoloz Basilashvili, 2-6, 6-4, 5-7, 1-6

8. Holger Rune - first round defeat to Nicolas Jarry, 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 4-6

9. Daniil Medvedev - first round defeat to Benjamin Bonzi, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-7(3), 2-6

10. Ben Shelton - quarter-final defeat to Jannik Sinner, 6-7(2), 4-6, 4-6

11. Alex de Minaur - fourth round defeat to Novak Djokovic, 6-1, 4-6, 4-6, 4-6

12. Frances Tiafoe - second round defeat to Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 5-7

13. Tommy Paul - second round defeat to Sebastian Ofner, 6-1, 5-7, 4-6, 5-7

14. Andrey Rublev - fourth round defeat to Carlos Alcaraz, 7-6(5), 3-6, 4-6, 4-6

15. Jakub Mensik - third round defeat to Flavio Cobolli, 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

16. Francisco Cerundolo - first round defeat to Nuno Borges, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(5), 0-6

17. Karen Khachanov - quarter-final defeat to Taylor Fritz, 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-7(4)

18. Ugo Humbert - first round defeat to Gael Monfils, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6, 5-7, 2-6

19. Grigor Dimitrov - fourth round defeat to Jannik Sinner, 6-3, 7-5, ret.

20. Alexei Popyrin - first round defeat to Arthur Fery, 4-6, 1-6, 6-4, 4-6

21. Tomas Machac - second round defeat to August Holmgren, 6-7(5), 7-6(8), 7-6(5), 5-7, 6-7(5)

22. Flavio Cobolli - quarter-final defeat to Novak Djokovic, 7-6(6), 2-6, 5-7, 4-6

23. Jiri Lehecka - second round defeat to Mattia Bellucci, 6-7(4), 1-6, 5-7

24. Stefanos Tsitsipas - first round retirement against Valentin Royer, 3-6, 2-6, ret.

25. Felix Auger-Aliassime - second round defeat to Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-3, 6-7(9), 3-6, 4-6

26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina - third round defeat to Taylor Fritz, 4-6, 3-6, 7-6(5), 1-6

27. Denis Shapovalov - first round defeat to Mariano Navone, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 4-6

28. Alexander Bublik - first round defeat to Jaume Munar, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(5), 2-6

29. Brandon Nakashima - third round defeat to Lorenzo Sonego, 7-6(5), 6-7(8), 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-7(3)

30. Alex Michelsen - first round defeat to Miomir Kecmanovic, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6)

31. Tallon Griekspoor - first round defeat to Jenson Brooksby, 2-6, 5-7, 3-6

32. Matteo Berrettini - first round defeat to Kamil Majchrzak, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6

Women’s seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka - semi-final defeat to Amanda Anisimova, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6

2. Coco Gauff - first round defeat to Dayana Yastremska, 6-7 1-6

3. Jessica Pegula - first round defeat to Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 2-6, 3-6

4. Jasmine Paolini – second round defeat to Kamilla Rakhimova, 6-4, 4-6, 4-6

5. Qinwen Zheng - first round defeat to Katerina Siniakova, 5-7, 6-4, 1-6

6. Madison Keys - third round defeat to Laura Siegemund, 3-6, 3-6

7. Mirra Andreeva - quarter-final defeat to Belinda Bencic, 6-7(3), 6-7(2)

8. Iga Swiatek

9. Paula Badosa - first round defeat to Katie Boulter, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6

10. Emma Navarro - fourth round defeat to Mirra Andreeva, 2-6, 3-6

11. Elena Rybakina - third round defeat to Clara Tauson, 7-6, 6-3

12. Diana Shnaider - second round defeat to Diane Parry, 4-6, 1-6

13. Amanda Anisimova

14. Elina Svitolina - third round defeat to Elise Mertens, 1-6, 6-7(4)

15. Karolina Muchova - first round defeat to Xinyu Wang, 5-7, 2-6

16. Daria Kasatkina - third round defeat to Liudmila Samsonova, 6-2, 6-3

17. Barbora Krejcikova - third round defeat to Emma Navarro, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova - fourth round defeat to Belinda Bencic, 6-7(4), 4-6

19. Liudmila Samsonova - quarter-final defeat to Iga Swiatek, 2-6, 5-7

20. Jelena Ostapenko - first round defeat to Sonay Kartal, 5-7, 6-2, 2-6

21. Beatriz Haddad Maia - second round defeat to Dalma Galfi, 7-6(7), 6-1

22. Donna Vekic - second round defeat to Cristina Bucsa, 1-6, 3-6

23. Clara Tauson - fourth round defeat to Iga Swiatek, 4-6, 1-6

24. Elise Mertens - fourth round defeat to Aryna Sabalenka, 4-6, 6-7(5)

25. Magdalena Frech - first round defeat to Victoria Mboko, 3-6, 2-6

26. Marta Kostyuk - first round defeat to Veronika Erjavec, 6-3, 3-6, 4-6

27. Magda Linette - first round defeat to Elsa Jacquemot, 7-6(7), 1-6, 4-6

28. Sofia Kenin - second round defeat to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, 1-6, 6-7(4)

29. Leylah Fernandez - second round defeat to Laura Siegemund, 2-6, 3-6

30. Linda Noskova - fourth round defeat to Amanda Anisimova, 2-6, 7-5, 4-6

31. Ashlyn Krueger - second round defeat to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-7(4), 4-6

32. McCartney Kessler - first round defeat to Marketa Vondrousova, 1-6, 6-7(3)