Wimbledon 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker
Which of the top 32 men’s and women’s players are still in the Wimbledon draw - and who has suffered an early exit?
Rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz headline the draw for Wimbledon 2025, and while the tennis world wants - and expects - another final between the pair like their French Open epic, the third grand slam of the year always throws up some surprises.
There have already been a couple of upsets, with ninth seed and former semi-finalist at SW19, Daniil Medvedev, out in the first round, losing in four sets to Benjamin Bonzi - a player ranked 55 places below him.
Both the men’s and women’s 20th seeds are both out, and both lost to British opposition - Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko fell in three sets to an inspired British No 3, Sonay Kartal, while wildcard Arthur Fery got the better of Australian’s Alexei Popyrin.
Men’s seeds
1. Jannik Sinner
2. Carlos Alcaraz
3. Alexander Zverev
4. Jack Draper
5. Taylor Fritz
6. Novak Djokovic
7. Lorenzo Musetti
8. Holger Rune
9. Daniil Medvedev - (def. first round)
10. Ben Shelton
11. Alex de Minaur
12. Frances Tiafoe
13. Tommy Paul
14. Andrey Rublev
15. Jakub Mensik
16. Francisco Cerundolo
17. Karen Khachanov
18. Ugo Humbert
19. Grigor Dimitrov
20. Alexei Popyrin - (def. first round)
21. Tomas Machac
22. Flavio Cobolli
23. Jiri Lehecka
24. Stefanos Tsitsipas - (ret. first round)
25. Felix Auger-Aliassime
26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina
27. Denis Shapovalov
28. Alexander Bublik
29. Brandon Nakashima
30. Alex Michelsen
31. Tallon Griekspoor
32. Matteo Berrettini
Women’s seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka
2. Coco Gauff
3. Jessica Pegula
4. Jasmine Paolini
5. Qinwen Zheng
6. Madison Keys
7. Mirra Andreeva
8. Iga Swiatek
9. Paula Badosa
10. Emma Navarro
11. Elena Rybakina
12. Diana Shnaider
13. Amanda Anisimova
14. Elina Svitolina
15. Karolina Muchova
16. Daria Kasatkina
17. Barbora Krejcikova
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova
19. Liudmila Samsonova
20. Jelena Ostapenko (def. first round)
21. Beatriz Haddad Maia
22. Donna Vekic
23. Clara Tauson
24. Elise Mertens
25. Magdalena Frech
26. Marta Kostyuk
27. Magda Linette
28. Sofia Kenin
29. Leylah Fernandez
30. Linda Noskova
31. Ashlyn Krueger
32. McCartney Kessler
