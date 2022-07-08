Jump to content
Wimbledon day 12: Cameron Norrie’s run comes to an end with semi-final defeat

Norrie fell at the last-four stage but British wheelchair player Alfie Hewett did make a final on Friday.

George Sessions
Friday 08 July 2022 19:20
Comments
Cameron Norrie applauds the Centre Court crowd after defeat to Novak Djokovic in Friday’s Wimbledon semi-final (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)
(PA Wire)

Cameron Norrie’s brilliant run at Wimbledon ended at the semi-final stage after defending champion Novak Djokovic fought back from a set down to continue his remarkable winning streak in SW19.

It is now 27 victories in a row for the Serbian at the All England Club and sets up a clash with Nick Kyrgios in Sunday’s final.

Kyrgios, who was given a walkover following Rafael Nadal’s withdrawal, admitted to having a sleepless night on Thursday due to his growing excitement at reaching a maiden grand-slam final.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at day 12 of the Championships.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Cameron Norrie earns the acclaim of Centre Court after exiting Wimbledon following a semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Quote of the day

Well one thing is for sure, there's going to be fireworks!

Novak Djokovic on Sunday's final with Nick Kyrgios

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Alfie delivers on big stage

Alfie Hewett produced a sensational comeback to reach the final of the men’s wheelchair singles at Wimbledon and ensure at least one British player celebrated last four success on Friday.

Hewett, who has won in Roland Garros on three occasions and at the US Open twice, had looked down and out after opponent Gustavo Fernandez moved 5-1 up in the second having taken the opener 6-2.

But inspired by the Court One crowd, a day after the Briton had criticised the decision to put his quarter-final tie with compatriot Gordon Reid on a smaller court, Hewett went on to level with a tie-breaker before he achieved a stunning 2-6 7-6 (3) 6-4 triumph to move one victory away from a first singles title in SW19.

