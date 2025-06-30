Sonay Kartal shines at Wimbledon with stunning first-round upset

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sonay Kartal gave Britain’s massed ranks of singles players a great start to the Wimbledon fortnight by ousting 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Ostapenko, a former semi-finalist back in 2018, defeated Kartal in Eastbourne last week in straight sets but the British number three delighted the sun-baked crowd on Court Three with a 7-5 2-6 6-2 victory.

It is Kartal’s third best win by ranking of her career and her best at a grand slam, with the 23-year-old producing another strong performance at the All England Club after reaching the third round as a qualifier 12 months ago.

Things did not begin well for Kartal, who was quickly 3-0 down and finding little answer to the power hitting of her Latvian opponent.

Ostapenko had three set points at 5-4 after Kartal had retrieved the early break but the British player, ranked 51, held firm and took full advantage of her opponent’s disappointment to make it five games in a row and win the opener.

Ostapenko responded well to level the match but Kartal did not allow the contest to get away from her, breaking serve early in the decider and racing into a 5-0 lead.

Ostapenko’s body language indicated she would be more than happy to get off the court and, although she rallied to win two games, Kartal served out the victory at the second time of asking.

In the second round, Kartal will face Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova, who profited from Ons Jabeur’s retirement.