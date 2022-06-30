Heather Watson needs just one game to seal second-round Wimbledon win

Watson completed a 7-5 6-4 victory over Wang Qiang

George Sessions
Thursday 30 June 2022 14:29
(Getty Images)

Heather Watson needed only eight minutes on Thursday to reach the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in five years with a straight sets victory over Wang Qiang.

The British number three saw her round two tie suspended on Wednesday night due to bad light after she had been broken while trying to serve for the match.

Watson returned to Court 18 at 1.43pm and despite failing to take her first two match points, got the job done at the third time of asking to break again and secure a 7-5 6-4 win.

Elsewhere, British wild card Alastair Gray bowed out of Wimbledon with a straight-sets defeat by American Taylor Fritz.

The 24-year-old from Twickenham, who beat world number 95 Tseng Chun-hsin in the first round, faced a huge step up in class against 11th seed Fritz.

He pushed Fritz hard, especially in the second set, but ultimately slipped to a 6-3 7-6 (3) 6-3 defeat.

