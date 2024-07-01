Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lily Miyazaki races past Tamara Korpatsch to earn first Wimbledon win

The British number four won in just 58 minutes.

Andy Sims
Monday 01 July 2024 18:49
Lily Miyazaki celebrates beating Tamara Korpatsch (Aaron ChownPA)
Lily Miyazaki celebrates beating Tamara Korpatsch (Aaron ChownPA) (PA Wire)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

British wild card Lily Miyazaki reached the second round at Wimbledon for the first time after crushing Tamara Korpatsch.

The Tokyo-born 28-year-old more than doubled her prize money for the year, earning £93,000 for less than an hour’s work.

Miyazaki served superbly, dropping just seven points with the ball in her hand and not facing a single break point.

She also hit 14 winners to Korpatsch’s three and made just 15 unforced errors in comparison to the German’s 26.

A comprehensive 6-2 6-1 win over the world number 73 secured a second-round meeting with 14th seed Daria Kasatkina on Wednesday.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in