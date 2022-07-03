Wimbledon day seven: Cameron Norrie moves on and a late night for Novak Djokovic
A number of new faces have made the last eight in the women’s singles at Wimbledon for the first time.
British number one Cameron Norrie progressed into the quarter-finals for the first time at Wimbledon while defending champion Novak Djokovic joined him after a late finish on Centre Court.
Djokovic did not see off Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven until almost 11pm, by which time world number 12 Norrie had his feet up after an impressive straight-sets win over Tommy Paul on Court One.
Heather Watson could not make it a perfect day for Britain as she was beaten by Jule Niemeier, who joins Tatjana Maria and Marie Bouzkova as unfamiliar names in a grand-slam quarter-final line-up.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of day seven.
No Coco-Venus reunion
After Coco Gauff exited the singles competition at Wimbledon on Saturday, the teenager set her sights on mixed doubles success at SW19 and expressed her eagerness to face Venus Williams for a second time at the Championships.
Those hopes are now over after Williams and Jamie Murray, who followed in the footsteps of their younger siblings by teaming up at Wimbledon, suffered a shock 3-6 6-4 7-6 (16) defeat to British duo Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett on Court Two after a marathon final-set tie-break.
Gauff did at least keep up her part of the bargain with victory again alongside Jack Sock.
