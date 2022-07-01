Wimbledon day five: Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson break new ground

British pair Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson took a step into the unknown on Friday and followed Novak Djokovic into the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Norrie and Watson had never made the last-16 at a grand slam before but both came through tough tasks on paper in straight sets to keep four home players in the singles tournament at the All England Club.

Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur were among the top seeds to ease to wins on day five but Maria Sakkari suffered a shock loss to Tatjana Maria.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of Friday’s action.

Cameron Norrie celebrates after reaching the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time with a straight sets success over Steve Johnson (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

It wouldn’t be me if there wasn’t a bit of drama at the end. Heather Watson after her 7-6 (2) 6-2 win over Kaja Juvan

Venus Williams made a triumphant return to Wimbledon on Friday night when she partnered with Jamie Murray to beat Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus in the mixed doubles. It was the 42-year-old’s first competitive appearance since August but a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 success means the five-time singles winner at the All England Club will be back in action again.