Wimbledon briefing: Day 12 recap and women’s final preview

Jannik Sinner ruthlessly dispatched Novak Djokovic on Friday to set up a mouthwatering Wimbledon men’s final against Carlos Alcaraz.

Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek will face each other in the women’s final at 4pm on Saturday, after Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool look to make British history in the men’s doubles.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Friday’s action and previews day 13 of the Championships.

Djokovic dismantled on Centre Court

Jannik Sinner ruthlessly ended Novak Djokovic’s title dreams, beating the seven-time champion 6-3 6-3 6-4 in just an hour and 55 minutes.

It had seemed like Wimbledon would be Djokovic’s best hope of winning a 25th grand slam title, but Sinner produced a machine-like display of brilliance against an ailing opponent.

Djokovic said: “I want to congratulate Jannik for another great performance. He was too strong. I do feel disappointed that I just wasn’t able to move as well as I thought or hoped that I would.

“I don’t think it’s bad fortune. It’s just age, the wear and tear of the body. As much as I’m taking care of it, the reality hits me right now, last year and a half, like never before, to be honest.”

Alcaraz eyes hat-trick

Awaiting Sinner in the final is Carlos Alcaraz, who expects another blockbuster clash in the pair’s gripping rivalry.

The two dominant players in men’s tennis over the past two years finally met in their first grand slam final at the French Open last month, where Alcaraz saved three championship points before winning an epic five-setter lasting five hours and 29 minutes.

“I’m still thinking about that moment sometimes,” said Alcaraz, who beat Taylor Fritz in four sets to reach his third successive Wimbledon final. “It was the best match that I have ever played so far.

“It’s just going to be a great day, a great final. I’m just excited about it. I just hope not to be on court for five hours and a half again. But if I have to, I will.”

Doubles expectations

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool are bidding to become the first all-British winners of the men’s doubles title since 1936.

They take on Australia’s Rinky Hijikata and Dutchman David Pel in Saturday’s final, which for the first time takes place at 1pm before the women’s singles.

Glasspool said: “I don’t think at all about the two Brits winning it, it’s more just Wimbledon for me. But, if I take a step back and look at the bigger picture of it then, yeah, it would be an amazing achievement.”

Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid go for another men’s wheelchair doubles crown while Oliver Bonding plays in the boys’ doubles final alongside American Jagger Leach, who is the son of former women’s champion Lindsay Davenport.

Match of the day

Amanda Anisimova will face Iga Swiatek for the first time as a professional in the Wimbledon final – but she has known for a decade that the Pole is a formidable foe.

Their only meeting on court came nine years ago in the Junior Fed Cup, which Swiatek won.

“She was a great junior,” said Anisimova, who took an eight-month break from the sport in 2023 to prioritise her mental health.

“I remember a lot of coaches were saying that she’s going to be a big deal one day. Yeah, obviously they were right.

“Iga is such an unbelievable player. She’s also been an inspiration to me. Her work ethic and all of her achievements have been really inspiring. I’m sure it will be an amazing match again.

Swiatek is happy to see her former junior rival back in the big time, saying: “Anybody who struggles and gets back at a better level deserves a lot of respect.”

Order of play

Centre Court1pm: Cash/Glasspool (5) v Hijikata/Pel – (men’s doubles final)4pm: Iga Swiatek (8) v Amanda Anisimova (13) – (women’s singles final)

Court One – from 11amHewett/Reid</strong> (1) v De La Puente/Spaargaren (2) (men’s wheelchair doubles finalBonding/Leach (8) v Paldanius/Wazny (4) (boys’ doubles final)Julieta Pareja (6) v Mia Pohankova (girls’ singles final)

Weather watch

Sunny, with highs of 31C, according to the Met Office.