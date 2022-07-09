Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon after fightback against Ons Jabeur

In a compelling clash of styles that pitted elegant power against endless imagination, it was Elena Rybakina who fought from a set down to defeat Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon final. It is a result that will be presented as something of a nightmare scenario for the All England Club, who remained so defiant on their ban on Russian players only to have a 23-year-old born in Moscow but now representing Kazakhstan lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish. But to those watching on Centre Court, this was a thrilling spectacle riven with twists, nerves and shotmaking that provoked as many gasps as cheers.

Neither player had reached the final at a major before but Jabeur, attempting to become the first Arab woman to win a grand slam, had been the favourite in terms of support and expectation. She started in such a manner, utilising a dizzying array of slices and drop shots that left Rybakina wrapped in a web of hesitation, too urgent to attack and avoid long rallies and then hesitant after a series of mistakes became a torrent in a one-sided opening set.

And yet, everything turned at the start of the second when Rybakina began to settle and the impenetrable serving and power-hitting that makes Rybakina such a potent force returned. She began to make sense of Jabeur’s tricks and eventually overwhelmed her, winning 12 of the last 16 games, dominating the rallies and ultimately eradicating any doubt as she sealed a 3-6 6-2 6-2 victory.

Rybakina had taken a formidable serving record into this final, with a remarkable 51% of her first serves unreturned, and any tension was eased by an emphatic hold. She attacked the corners, attempting to cut rallies short and avoid being drawn into Jabeur’s game. That stategy might have elicited some blistering winners but the risk also left little margin for error.

When Rybakina’s first serve began to falter in the following game, Jabeur was able to go on the attack and cycle through her full repertoire of tricks, taking the sting out of rallies with wicked drop shots. Her variety was as delightful to watch as it was disastrous to defend, with Rybakina lacking rhythm and erring under the pressure all too frequently as a stray backhand sailed long to hand over the break.

Jabeur was playing with such confidence, it felt hard at times to imagine that this was her first grand slam final. She consolidated the break to love, pulling Rybakina to-and-fro at will, following up forehand winners on the return with slice backhand passing shots that sent puffs of white smoke up off the line. Rybakina mounted a gutsy defence at 3-2 to avoid being broken for a second time but that defence always felt brittle. At 5-3, the pressure started to mount, Rybakina’s frustration became more visible and her confidence wavered, hesitating over the simplest of forehands into the net before a double fault and two more errors saw Jabeur take the first set.

Rybakina was in danger of being lost to the occcasion, undone by her own mistakes as much as Jabeur’s brilliance, but she rallied at the start of the second set. Having won just four points on Jabeur’s serve up to that point, a fierce forehand return earned break point before Jabeur’s wayward smash handed Rybakina the early break. She had to fight doggedly to keep it in the following game, saving another break point with the sort of big first serve that had been custom this fortnight but was far more erratic here.

The momentum had turned though, and there was a spring back in Rybakina’s step. She started to interpret the disguise on Jabeur’s slices and find that extra yard of pace to reach each drop shot, and when Rybakina came under pressure on her own serve again at 2-1, this time she held her nerve, saving three more break points in a game that lasted almost ten minutes. Predictably, it was a service winner that finally hauled her over the line and it was pivotal in the match. The following game, Jabeur succumbed to a rare streak of errors, throwing her racket up in the air in disbelief as even her trusty slice backhand betrayed her, while Rybakina’s forehand was gathering venom and accuracy with every point. She broke for a second time in the set to take a 4-1 lead and the rest was a formality.

Rybakina carried that momentum into the decider. A forehand winner was initially called out but Hawk-Eye showed it had caught the line by a couple of millimetres. A deft backhand volley sealed the break and Jabeur crouched down in anger after Rybakina held serve to take a 2-0 lead, winning a battle of slices and beating the Tunisian at her own game. The crowd did their best to rally Jabeur and her box leapt to their feet after a brilliant drop shot helped bring up three break points at 2-3, but Rybakina refused to buckle, winning the next five points to hold. It would prove to be Jabeur’s last chance. The following game, Rybakina produced a series of bludgeoning but deadly precise forehands that Jabeur couldn’t deflect any longer. Power won the day.