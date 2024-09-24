Wimbledon finals tickets reach record price for 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Wimbledon have raised their top prices for the singles finals to break the £300 mark for the first time.

The All England Club has reportedly attracted a record level of interest in the 2025 championships and wants to capitalise on it.

The Times have reported that around £8m revenue will be earned from the final weekend on Centre Court, with the most expensive finals tickets set at £315, £40 more than this year.

Wimbledon’s price increase is only the latest in a long trend of the All England Club increasing the prices far beyond inflation. A ticket to the men’s final at the turn of the century would set you back £63, rising to £100 in 2009 and £210 in 2018.

However, the tournament organiser announced on Monday that the number of applications for the public ballot was set a new high record for the third successive year.

There is good news for people looking for cheaper tickets for the two-week affair with ground passes to remain at £30 for the first eight days, although standard seats at Centre Court for the opening day have also breached the £100 barrier for the first time with a top rate of £105.

The seat prices at the men’s and women’s singles finals are the same after the men’s had been valued higher until 2021.

Wimbledon has been attempting to expand the All England Club across the road into the Wimbledon Park Golf Club, a process which has been opposed by residents and will have a planning hearing on Friday.

An All England Club spokesperson said, reported by The Times: “Very careful consideration is given when setting ticket prices for the Championships, with the greatest price increase applied to premium seats on Centre Court and No 1 Court. Twenty per cent of all tickets have had prices frozen at 2024 levels, including grounds passes.

“The Wimbledon public ballot for the Championships 2025 closed last week, and we were very pleased to receive a record number of applications, including strong interest from fans in the US, Italy, Ireland and Germany.”