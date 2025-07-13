Wimbledon briefing: Day 13 recap and men’s final preview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek lifted her first Wimbledon title after crushing Amanda Anisimova in the most one-sided women’s final in SW19 for 114 years.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in the men’s final on the last day of action at the All England Club.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at Saturday’s events and previews day 14 of the Championships.

Swiatek records historic double bagel

Iga Swiatek crushed Amanda Anisimova in the most one-sided Wimbledon final for 114 years.

Anisimova, playing in her first grand slam showpiece, failed to win a single game, with Swiatek racing to a 6-0 6-0 victory on a stunned Centre Court in only 57 minutes.

Not since 1911, when Dorothea Lambert Chambers beat Dora Boothby, had a Wimbledon final been decided by such a scoreline, while the only other instance at a grand slam came in the French Open in 1988 when Steffi Graf beat Natasha Zvereva.

Swiatek, who claimed her sixth grand slam title but first on grass, believes her Wimbledon title is the perfect response to her critics.

“For sure, the past months, how the media sometimes describe me – and I’ve got to say, unfortunately, Polish media, how they treated me and my team, it wasn’t really pleasant,” said the 24-year-old Pole.

“I hope they will just leave me alone and let me do my job because obviously you can see that we know what we are doing, and I have the best people around me.

A distraught Anisimova said: “It’s not how I would have wanted my first grand slam final to go. I think I was a little bit in shock after. But I told myself, I’ll definitely come out stronger after this.”

Doubles delight

British pair Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made Wimbledon history by winning the men’s doubles title.

Cash, 28, and 31-year-old Glasspool beat Australian Rinky Hijikata and David Pel of the Netherlands 6-2 7-6 (3) in the final on Centre Court.

The duo are the first all-British pairing to win the title since Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey lifted the trophy in 1936.

Jonny Marray, Neal Skupski and Henry Patten 12 months ago have all been home winners at Wimbledon in the last 15 years, but all with foreign partners.

Match of the day

Jannik Sinner insisted his Paris heartbreak is ancient history as he prepares to face Carlos Alcaraz again in the men’s singles final.

Five weeks after the Spaniard saved three match points and fought back from two sets down in an epic five-and-a-half-hour French Open final, the great rivals will meet again on Centre Court.

“I think if it would be a lot in my head, I would not be in the situation to play a final again,” said Sinner. “I’m very happy to share once again the court with Carlos. It’s going to be difficult, I know that. But I’m looking forward to it.”

Alcaraz, chasing a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles, cannot help but be buoyed by his Paris exploits.

“I still think about that moment, sometimes,” he said. “It was the best match that I have ever played so far.

“I’m not surprised he pushed me to the limit. I expect that on Sunday. I’m just excited about it. I hope not to be five hours and a half on court again. If I have to, I will. But I think it’s going to be great.”

Order of play

Centre Court1pm: Hsieh/Ostapenko (4) v Kudermetova/Mertens (8) – (women’s doubles final)4pm: Jannik Sinner (1) v Carlos Alcaraz (2) – (men’s singles final)

Court One – from 11amAlfie Hewett (2) v Tokito Oda (1) (men’s wheelchair final)Ivan Ivanov (6) v Ronit Karki (boys’ singles final)Hingis/Black v Cibulkova/Strycova (women’s invitational doubles final)

Weather watch

Sunny, with highs of 30C, according to the Met Office.