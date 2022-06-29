Wimbledon: How to sign up for The Independent’s special Sports Brief newsletter
Keep up with the latest news from the crown jewel of the British summer sporting calendar
All the latest action, highlights and news from Wimbledon will be brought to you in a special weekly newsletter from the sports team at The Independent.
Keep up with the latest results and upcoming fixtures from your favourite players. Who will be crowned winner and who will be knocked out?
Wimbledon remains a crown jewel of the sporting calendar with it’s grass courts and white strips - and the strawberries and cream of course - making the All England Club one of sport’s most special places.
The fortnight sees the world’s best battle it out across the famous SW19 turf for the right to join the great names like Roger Federer and Fred Perry, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams as winners of the most famous grand slam.
Can’t watch every moment on the telly? The Wimbledon special edition of The Sports Brief will keep you on the ball with a round-up of each week’s action on each Friday of the tournament.
Don’t miss out. To received three Wimbledon special emails, sign up to the Sports Brief newsletter by putting your email address in the box at the top of this article or via our newsletters page.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies