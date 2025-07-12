Brits Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool clinch historic Wimbledon men’s doubles title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British duo Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool made Wimbledon history by winning the men's doubles title, becoming the first all-British pairing to do so since Pat Hughes and Raymond Tuckey lifted the trophy in 1936.

Cash, 28, and 31-year-old Glasspool beat Australian Rinky Hijikata and David Pel of the Netherlands 6-2, 7-6(3) in the final on Centre Court.

Brits have enjoyed considerable success in the men’s doubles in the last 15 years, with Jonny Marray, Neal Skupski and Henry Patten all winning with foreign partners, the latter lifting the title last year alongside Finn Harri Heliovaara.

“When you say that, it sounds incredible,” said Glasspool. “It’s been one Brit (winner) the last couple of years, now we’ve given you two Brits.”

Fifth seeds Cash and Glasspool have dominated on the grass this summer and, following titles at Queen’s and in Eastbourne, have now won 14 straight matches.

“We’ve played a crazy amount of tennis on grass, there was a lot of pressure on our shoulders,” added Cash. “It means the world. Our team backed us all the way. To do it here is incredible.”

open image in gallery The pair sealed victory on their first championship point ( Getty Images )

However, it was to be a disappointment for Britain in the men’s wheelchair doubles final as Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid could not defend their title.

The six-time winners and top seeds were upset 7-6(1), 7-5 on Court One by Martin De La Puente from Spain and Dutchman Ruben Spaargaren.

“It’s an incredible feeling to be out here on an iconic court like this,” said Hewett, 27. “We’ve got our hands on the trophy a couple of times before, but win or lose, it’s always a special feeling playing on home turf.”

Scotland’s Reid, 33, added: “Obviously, we are really disappointed. It wasn’t our best performance today, but we have to say congratulations to Martin and Ruben.”