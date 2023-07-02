Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nick Kyrgios has made a shock last-minute withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a torn ligament in his wrist.

The Australian, runner-up in the men’s singles last year, had been scheduled to take on David Goffin in the second match on Court 1 on Monday.

But he announced his withdrawal at gone 10pm on Sunday night, in a message on Instagram.

“Hey everyone, I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” he said.

“I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again.

“During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during the week of Mallorca. As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist.

“I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon.

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from Wimbledon due to a wrist injury (Getty Images)

“I’ll be back, and as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans.”

The first-round match against Goffin on Monday was only set to be Kyrgios’ second match of the season, after he underwent knee surgery at the start of the year.

Yet this new wrist injury is a further setback for the 28-year-old and sees the tournament lose another star name following the withdrawal of two-time champion Rafael Nadal.

The “lucky loser” to replace Kyrgios will be announced on Monday morning, with the match involving Goffin moved to Court 2.

Men’s fourth seed Casper Ruud now takes the second slot on Court 1 in his first round match against Frenchman Laurent Lokoli.