Wimbledon day 10: Rafael Nadal produces stunning recovery to reach last four

Rafael Nadal provided his own epic five-setter to stay on course for a calendar year grand slam after a dramatic win over Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The 22-time grand-slam champion looked down and out after going two sets to one down but dug in to move two victories away from a third title at the All England Club.

Elsewhere, the Nick Kyrgios show carried on after he eased past Cristian Garin while Simona Halep and Elena Rybakina secured the final two semi-final spots in the women’s draw.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of the day 10 action.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Nick Kyrgios celebrates after beating Cristian Garin in straight sets to reach his first grand slam semi-final (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Quote of the day

For a lot of moments I was thinking maybe I will not be able to finish the match but I don't know, the court, the energy, it is something else so thanks for that. Wimbledon semi-finalist Rafael Nadal

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Beckham in the box

David Beckham and his mum Sandra in the royal box at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Wimbledon on Tuesday, it was time for sporting royalty on Wednesday in the form of ex-England captain David Beckham and Olympic heroes Laura and Jason Kenny.

Beckham brought his mum Sandra along and looked pumped several times during a thrilling men’s quarter-final between Nadal and Fritz on Centre Court.