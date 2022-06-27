Rain makes early appearance as Wimbledon gets under way

Just 40 minutes of action was possible before the covers came on.

Andy Sims
Monday 27 June 2022 12:33
Spectators shelter from the rain on day one of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spectators shelter from the rain on day one of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Play was halted by rain after just 40 minutes of the opening day at Wimbledon.

British number one Cameron Norrie, beginning proceedings on Court Two, had just taken the first set 6-0 against Spain’s Pablo Andujar when the rain came.

Play was suspended on all the outside courts and will not begin before 1pm at the earliest.

Cameron Norrie was a set to the good when the rain came (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

British wild card Jodie Burrage trailed Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 5-2 in the first set.

Recommended

Top seed Novak Djokovic will begin his title defence against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo, under the roof if needed, on Centre Court at 1.30pm.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are also in action on Centre Court later on Monday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in