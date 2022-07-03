Wimbledon Day 7 preview: Last Britons standing look to reach quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner could produce a spectacle fitting of Centre Court’s 100-year anniversary.

George Sessions
Sunday 03 July 2022 10:31
<p>Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory</p>

Novak Djokovic celebrates his victory

(Getty Images)

The last British pair standing will both look to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday as Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson carry home hopes.

Watson will open up proceedings on Centre Court while Norrie will be second on Court One.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic closes the show on the main court after young stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner do battle, while Ons Jabeur – the favourite to win the women’s singles – will look to make progress on day seven of the Championships.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the action to come.

Order of Play

Brit Watch

British players in 2022 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Match of the day

Two of the finest young talents in the sport will do battle at a grand slam for the first time. It should be the first of many.

Alcaraz is the new kid on the block having made the last eight at the US Open in September and followed it up with a run to the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Sinner is a year older than the fifth seed at 20-years-old and equally feared on the ATP Tour.

The winner could well face Djokovic next at the All England Club and will look to firmly usher in a new era.

With Jabeur expected to come through against Elise Mertens, the upset could take place on Court One when mum-of-two Tatjana Maria faces twelfth seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Centenary celebrations

Sunday will see a centre court centenary celebration occur to mark 100 years of Centre Court in its current location.

Guests from the local community will be present in addition to some of the Covid-19 heroes in the NHS and social care.

Refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria who have settled in Merton and Wandsworth will also be present for the celebrations, which start at 1.30pm.

Weather

