Independent
Wimbledon 2025: Men’s and Women’s seeds list and tracker

Which of the top 32 men’s and women’s players are still in the Wimbledon draw - and who has suffered an early exit?

Flo Clifford
Tuesday 01 July 2025 06:16 BST
Comments
Heatwave to serve hottest start to Wimbledon with temperatures to hit 35C

Rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz headline the draw for Wimbledon 2025, and while the tennis world wants - and expects - another final between the pair like their French Open epic, the third grand slam of the year always throws up some surprises.

There have already been a couple of upsets, with ninth seed and former semi-finalist at SW19, Daniil Medvedev, out in the first round, losing in four sets to Benjamin Bonzi - a player ranked 55 places below him - and eighth seed Holger Rune collapsing from two sets to love up against Nicolas Jarry, losing in five.

Both the men’s and women’s 20th seeds are both out, and both lost to British opposition - Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko fell in three sets to an inspired British No 3, Sonay Kartal, while wildcard Arthur Fery got the better of Australian’s Alexei Popyrin.

Follow the progress of the top players at Wimbledon with our seed tracker here:

Men’s seeds

1. Jannik Sinner

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Alexander Zverev

4. Jack Draper

5. Taylor Fritz

6. Novak Djokovic

7. Lorenzo Musetti

8. Holger Rune - first round loss to Nicolas Jarry, 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 3-6, 4-6

9. Daniil Medvedev - first round loss to Benjamin Bonzi, 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-7(3), 2-6

10. Ben Shelton

11. Alex de Minaur

12. Frances Tiafoe

13. Tommy Paul

14. Andrey Rublev

15. Jakub Mensik

16. Francisco Cerundolo - first round loss to Nuno Borges, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(5), 0-6

17. Karen Khachanov

18. Ugo Humbert

19. Grigor Dimitrov

20. Alexei Popyrin - first round loss to Arthur Fery, 4-6, 1-6, 6-4, 4-6

21. Tomas Machac

22. Flavio Cobolli

23. Jiri Lehecka

24. Stefanos Tsitsipas - first round retirement against Valentin Royer, 3-6, 2-6, ret.

25. Felix Auger-Aliassime

26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

27. Denis Shapovalov

28. Alexander Bublik

29. Brandon Nakashima

30. Alex Michelsen

31. Tallon Griekspoor - first round loss to Jenson Brooksby, 2-6, 5-7, 3-6

32. Matteo Berrettini - first round loss to Kamil Majchrzak, 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-6

Women’s seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

2. Coco Gauff

3. Jessica Pegula

4. Jasmine Paolini

5. Qinwen Zheng

6. Madison Keys

7. Mirra Andreeva

8. Iga Swiatek

9. Paula Badosa - first round loss to Katie Boulter, 2-6, 6-3, 4-6

10. Emma Navarro

11. Elena Rybakina

12. Diana Shnaider

13. Amanda Anisimova

14. Elina Svitolina

15. Karolina Muchova

16. Daria Kasatkina

17. Barbora Krejcikova

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova

19. Liudmila Samsonova

20. Jelena Ostapenko - first round loss to Sonay Kartal, 5-7, 6-2, 2-6

21. Beatriz Haddad Maia

22. Donna Vekic

23. Clara Tauson

24. Elise Mertens

25. Magdalena Frech

26. Marta Kostyuk

27. Magda Linette

28. Sofia Kenin

29. Leylah Fernandez

30. Linda Noskova

31. Ashlyn Krueger

32. McCartney Kessler - first round loss to Marketa Vondrousova, 1-6, 6-7(3)

