Ticket prices for the women’s final at Wimbledon will be raised to match those paid by spectators attending the men’s final for the first time in 31 years.

The All England Club will now charge those wishing to be at centre court £240 on both the Saturday and the Sunday, a £40 uplift in cost compared to tickets to last year’s women’s final, according to The Times.

It is also reported that a similar rise will occur for the semi-finals to also bring prices in line with the men’s last-four encounters.

In the 2021 Wimbledon women’s final, Ashleigh Barty defeated Karolina PIiskova to win her first Grand Slam on grass.

Prize money for the male and female winners has been equal since 2007.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no public ticket ballot for Wimbledon in 2022.

Those who successfully entered the 2020 ballot will be offered tickets on the same day and court after the event was cancelled due to Covid.

A top-band Centre Court ticket for either of the opening two days of the Grand Slam would cost £75, rising to £145 for the final day of the first week.