Wimbledon hand out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees
The tickets were presented at an afternoon tea held in Merton, south-west London, for the borough’s recent arrivals and their host families
Wimbledon organisers have handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes.
The tickets were presented at an afternoon tea held in Merton, south-west London, for the borough’s recent arrivals and their host families.
Food included the classic Wimbledon dish strawberries and cream, while white, green and purple bunting was draped from the ceiling in the tournament’s distinctive colours.
The tables were decorated with tennis balls, which were taken by two young boys to bounce on their miniature racquets.
Slawek Szczepanski, chief executive of the Polish Family Association – which organised the event, was impressed by the resilience of the refugees.
“Those people came a few weeks ago, totally shattered, and now they’re able to join us for tea,” he said.
“They left the country with nothing, they needed to go, they don’t have anything to go back to, they don’t know if their family’s still alive.
“That kind of trauma is an awful experience, and seeing them now overcoming those issues and trying to fit in, it’s amazing.”
Merton has taken at least 400 Ukrainians, while more than 100 local families have opened their doors for those fleeing the war.
In a couple of weeks, the refugees will be able to spend the day at No.1 Court – a chance to see some “amazing tennis”, according to Wimbledon Foundation head Paige Murphy.
She added: “It’s an incredibly proud moment for us – it’s really part of our mission… to give people a really special experience after a really traumatic few months.
“To be able to provide a unique day when they can hopefully have a bit of respite and really get some enjoyment out of it is incredibly inspiring for us.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies