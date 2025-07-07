Wimbledon umpire at centre of line-call controversy has ‘rest day’ on Monday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The umpire who officiated the fourth-round match that featured a controversial line call is having a “rest day” on Monday, according to the All England Club's chief executive.

Nico Helwerth, who was the chair umpire for the fourth round match between Sonay Kartal and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, was at the centre of the controversy after an operator error meant that the new electronic line calling technology was deactivated for one game.

Kartal sent a shot long when game point down at 4-4, though this was not detected and the system instead made automated calls to "stop".

And Helwerth then opted to replay the point, which Kartal then won. He was criticised by Pavlyuchenkova, who said at the time that he “took the game away from me”, later adding that “the chair umpire should be able to take the initiative”.

When asked about Helwerth’s absence from the match list for Monday 7 July, All England Club chief executive Sally Bolton said that the competition has “rotation of our umpires regularly”, reports the BBC.

“A little bit like the players, the umpires also need rest days throughout the tournament. So he's having a rest day today.

"He's fine. Look, it's really important to say that the umpire followed the protocols in place. He did what he needed to do on court and acted entirely correctly,” added Bolton.

In this case, the rulebook states that if the electronic line-calling system is unable to make the call, then the chair umpire should make it. If they are unable to determine whether the ball was in or out, the point should be replayed.

The new technology was introduced at this year's tournament, and is an enhanced version of the previous Hawk-Eye system.

In a statement on the new system, a Wimbledon spokesperson said: “We continue to have full confidence in the accuracy of the ball-tracking technology. The live ELC system relies on the Hawk-Eye operators, the review official and the technology to work in harmony. This did not happen.

"In this instance there was a human error and as a consequence we have fully reviewed our processes and made the appropriate changes."