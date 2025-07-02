Which British tennis players are still playing at Wimbledon?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As is always the case when Wimbledon rolls around, British fans have their eyes on the home favourites bidding for glory in London.

Andy Murray ended a 77-year wait for a home champion at the grass-court grand slam in 2013, before replicating his triumph in 2016, but there have been no British winners in the singles draw since – on either the men’s or women’s side.

Still, day one saw a record seven Britons advance this year, but how are the home crop faring now?

Emma Raducanu managed a spirited run in SW19 in 2021 before winning the US Open later that year, and she leads the charge in the women’s draw this year. She won in round one, albeit at the expense of another Briton, in Swansea’s Mingge Xu, and continues her title bid against a fellow major winner: Marketa Vondrousova, who won Wimbledon in 2023 no less, but whom Raducanu ousted in 2021.

Elsewhere on the women’s side, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart and Francesca Jones fell at the first hurdle, but Katie Boulter and Sonay Kartal advanced – beating ninth seed Paula Badosa and 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko respectively.

Next up for Boulter is Solana Sierra, while Kartal plays Viktoriya Tomova.

However, other beaten Britons in the women’s first round were Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic, part of a crop of talented British teenagers who were awarded main-draw wildcards to Wimbledon for the first time.

On the men’s side, title hopeful Jack Draper dismissed Sebastian Baez in straight sets, with the Argentine retiring when two sets down, to set up a second-round match with major winner and former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic. Meanwhile, 21-year-old Oliver Tarvet overcame Leandro Riedi but now faces defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, who triumphed at the All England Club in 2023 as well.

open image in gallery Jack Draper hits a forehand against Sebastian Baez (Adam Davy/PA) ( PA Wire )

In an all-British tie, Dan Evans progressed at the expense of Jay Clarke, while Cam Norrie battled past Roberto Bautista Agut in round one and now takes on 12th seed Francis Tiafoe in what could be a thrilling tie.

Jack Pinnington Jones, 22, stunned Tomas Martin Etcheverry, while Arthur Fery upset 20th seed Alexei Popyrin, with Luciano Darderi awaiting in round two, and Billy Harris is also in the second round after beating Dusan Lajovic in an impressive straight-sets victory.

However, Johannus Monday could not get past the first round, losing to 13th seed Tommy Paul in straight sets, and George Loffhagen also fell, as did 2023 boys’ singles champion Henry Searle. All three were awarded main-draw wildcards to SW19.

open image in gallery Emma Raducanu smiles at Wimbledon on Tuesday (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Still playing

Men’s draw

Jack Draper, Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Oliver Tarvet, Arthur Fery, Billy Harris, Jack Pinnington Jones

Women’s draw

Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter, Sonay Kartal

Eliminated

Men’s draw

Jay Clarke, Johannus Monday, George Loffhagen, Henry Searle

Women’s draw

Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Jody Burrage, Mingge Xu, Francesca Jones, Hannah Klugman, Mika Stojsavljevic