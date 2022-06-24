Former Wimbledon finalist sexually harassed ‘at least 30 times’ by WTA staff member

Exclusive: Andrea Jaeger, a rising tennis star in the early 1980s, says she was threatened after making a complaint

Tom Kershaw
Friday 24 June 2022 09:36
<p>Andrea Jaeger competes at Wimbledon in 1982</p>

Andrea Jaeger competes at Wimbledon in 1982

(Getty Images)

Former Wimbledon finalist Andrea Jaeger says she was sexually harassed “at least 30 times” in the women’s locker room during her career by a WTA staff member.

In an interview with The Independent, Jaeger, who turned professional at just 14 years old and peaked at No 2 in the world rankings, also alleged that she was unknowingly served alcohol at a post-tournament party before a different WTA employee drove her home and attempted to kiss her. She was 16 at the time.

Jaeger, 57, said that when she attempted to make a complaint to someone at the WTA, she was threatened and told not to raise the issue again.

The WTA have been approached for comment.

“[At tournaments] I’d change in portable toilets or a bathroom stall because I didn’t want to deal with the comments, the interest or actions of people,” Jaeger said.

“I had at least 30 incidents with one specific non-playing staff member, physical attempts all in the locker room very, very early in my career. That particular non-playing staff employee had a major issue keeping her hands to herself.

“I avoided being in training rooms alone because an approach was made on me there as well.”

Andrea Jaeger, aged 16, competes at Wimbledon in 1981

(Getty Images)

Jaeger said she was served three alcoholic drinks at a players’ party following the WTA Championships in 1982 before she was subjected to another physical approach by a different employee who was giving her a lift home.

“The person walked me to the door of my condo and tried something on me at the door. They were trying to kiss me,” she said. “I was so sickened by what happened and the drink that [when I got inside] I was crawling up the stairs trying not to throw up so my dad wouldn’t see me.”

Jaeger says she was reluctant to tell her father or speak out publicly at the time as she didn’t want to become a “poster child” for abuse in sports or detract from the success of the flourishing women’s circuit. When she complained privately to someone at the WTA, she says she was threatened.

“I said this has got to stop. Every week I have to worry about this s***,” she said. “They said if you say one more word about this, we’ll make sure your sister’s scholarship at Stanford gets pulled. Every time I tried to stand up for myself, I was threatened with someone else getting harmed.”

Jaeger retired in 1985 due to a shoulder injury when she was just 19 years old. She used the prize money from her tennis career to start the Little Star Foundation, which continues to support children who’ve endured abuse, neglect or are living with long-term illnesses and diseases across the United States.

Read the full story – Andrea Jaeger: The dark truth behind a tennis star’s burnout

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in