Qinwen Zheng powers into WTA Finals last four as Aryna Sabalenka stunned
Sabalenka was beaten by Elena Rybakina in a dead rubber, with the World No 1 already through to the semi-finals
Qinwen Zheng blasted her way into the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Riyadh with victory over Jasmine Paolini.
It was a straight fight for second place in the purple group behind Aryna Sabalenka, with both Zheng and Paolini having lost to the world number one and beaten Elena Rybakina.
But the one-sided contest lasted only 67 minutes, with Chinese debutant Zheng racing to a 6-1 6-1 win.
Paolini, runner-up at both French Open and Wimbledon this summer, was unable to cope with the power of her opponent, who hit 27 winners, including 11 aces.
Zheng will now take on the winner of the orange group in the semi-finals on Friday.
Later Rybakina rounded off her campaign with a 6-4 3-6 6-1 over Sabalenka in a match rendered a dead rubber due to both players already knowing their respective fates.
Playing in her first tournament since withdrawing from the US Open with a back injury, Rybakina produced a solid performance and dominated the final set in which she did not face a break point.
Sabalenka will face the number two qualifier from the orange group in Friday’s last four.
