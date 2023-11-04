Iga Swiatek defeats Ons Jabeur to join Coco Gauff in WTA Finals last four

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

World number two Iga Swiatek and world number three Coco Gauff have both secured their spots in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Poland’s Swiatek confirmed her position with a 6-1 6-2 win over world number six Ons Jabeur.

Earlier, Gauff claimed a victory for US tennis fans in a battle of two of the major champions from this year.

She defeated Marketa Vondrousova 5-7 7-6 (4) 6-3 in the final round of group play on Friday night, ending the Czech player’s chances of advancing to the semi-finals.

The win was another feather in the cap for Gauff, making her the first teenager to make the final four of the year-end championships since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

She will now face Jessica Pegula while Swiatek takes on Aryna Sabalenka.