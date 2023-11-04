Jump to content

Iga Swiatek defeats Ons Jabeur to join Coco Gauff in WTA Finals last four

Four-time major champion Swiatek went undefeated through her group

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 04 November 2023 11:47
Comments
(Getty Images)

World number two Iga Swiatek and world number three Coco Gauff have both secured their spots in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico.

Poland’s Swiatek confirmed her position with a 6-1 6-2 win over world number six Ons Jabeur.

Earlier, Gauff claimed a victory for US tennis fans in a battle of two of the major champions from this year.

She defeated Marketa Vondrousova 5-7 7-6 (4) 6-3 in the final round of group play on Friday night, ending the Czech player’s chances of advancing to the semi-finals.

The win was another feather in the cap for Gauff, making her the first teenager to make the final four of the year-end championships since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009.

She will now face Jessica Pegula while Swiatek takes on Aryna Sabalenka.

Comments

