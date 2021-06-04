Yana Sizikova arrested at French Open amid alleged match-fixing investigation

Russian tennis player Yana Sizikova has been arrested at the French Open and placed into custody amid allegations of match-fixing.

The French Tennis Federation confirmed Sizikova, who lost her first-round women’s doubles match, had been arrested at Roland Garros but refused to comment further.

Shamil Tarpischev, president of the Russian Tennis Federation, also told to the RIA news agency that Sizikova was in custody, while further reports claimed that the Russian embassy in Paris had been made aware of the situation.

An investigation into alleged corruption and fraud was reportedly opened last October after Sizikova and Madison Brengle defeated Andreea Mitu and Patricia Maria Tig, with abnormally high overseas betting activity registered by bookmakers.

It’s claimed the fifth game of the second set in particular, when Sizikova made two double faults on serve, was under scrutiny by authorities.