Heather Watson shocks Yulia Putintseva at Thailand Open

Heather Watson held her nerve to score a notable win over world number 44 Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin.

The British number six fought back from a set down to sink her awkward Kazakh opponent 5-7 6-4 7-6 (5) in a match lasting exactly three hours.

In a topsy-turvy encounter featuring 14 breaks of serve, Watson almost saw a 5-1 lead evaporate in the second set before rallying to force the decider.

She twice went a break up in the third set but finally managed to edge over the line after Putintseva hit back to force the decisive tie-break.