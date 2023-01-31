Heather Watson ‘in a really good place’ at Thailand Open

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heather Watson says the paradise location of Hua Hin is helping her find her best tennis after she scored a notable win over world number 44 Yulia Putintseva in the first round of the Thailand Open.

Watson, who has plummeted down the rankings in recent months, fought back from a set down to sink her awkward Kazakh opponent 5-7 6-4 7-6 (5) in what was her first WTA Tour level win since Wimbledon.

The 30-year-old says the picturesque resort on the west of Thailand is proving a key component of her success.

“I feel like I’m in a really good place this week,” she said. “When I’m really happy with the environment I’m in I usually get good results.

“I remember playing the tournament in Acapulco, I had a similar feeling. It was such a beautiful resort and I ended up winning the tournament so, hopefully, it gives me good vibes this week as well.

“It’s has been so far, I’m just here with my mum, but we’ve been really experiencing Hua Hin, going to the night markets, eating the food.

“And we’ve also been working really hard on court as well doing a lot of extra practices. So I feel like my level was already there, so I felt confident for today.”

In a topsy-turvy encounter featuring 14 breaks of serve, Watson almost saw a 5-1 lead evaporate in the second set before rallying to force the decider.

She twice went a break up in the third set but finally managed to edge over the line after Putintseva hit back to force the decisive tie-break.

There was no such luck for Watson’s compatriot Heather Dart, who was beaten 6-3 6-4 by former US Open winner Bianca Andreescu.