Wimbledon organisers happy with security measures after Yulia Putintseva issue

Wimbledon organisers are confident security measures at the championships are appropriate following concerns raised by Yulia Putintseva about the behaviour of a spectator.

World number 33 Putintseva complained directly to the umpire about a man, whom she described as “dangerous” and “crazy”, during her 6-0 6-0 first-round defeat to Amanda Anisimova.

The PA news agency understands the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) is happy with safety protocols at the tournament and does not plan to make any changes in the wake of the incident.

During a change of ends when trailing 3-0 in the opening set of Monday’s match on Court 15, Putintseva said: “Can you take him out? I am not going to continue playing until he leaves. These people are dangerous, they are crazy.”

The 30-year-old Kazakh player, who did not speak to the media after her loss, described the person as wearing green.

Umpire Fabio Souza came down from his chair and spoke to three members of security staff.

“Take him out, because maybe he has a knife and he will attack,” added Putintseva, when told play would resume.

Putintseva was later pictured in tears during a contest which lasted just 44 minutes.

An AELTC spokesperson said: “Following a complaint about the behaviour of a spectator at the match on Court 15, the chair umpire informed security and the matter was dealt with.”

American opponent Anisimova told the BBC she believed the spectator had been saying something “when (Putintseva) was about to serve” and added: “I am sure that we were protected”.

Player safety was in the spotlight in the run up to Wimbledon.

The man given a restraining order for stalking British number one Emma Raducanu was caught trying to obtain tickets for this summer’s championship when his name was flagged by the All England Club’s security system.

Meanwhile, British number two Katie Boulter revealed she had received death threats as she highlighted the scale of abuse aimed at tennis players online.