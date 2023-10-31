Corey Seager fires Texas Rangers to win in World Series game three

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Corey Seager’s second two-run home run of the World Series led the Texas Rangers over the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Seager, who hit a ninth-inning home run which took the first game into extra innings, struck in the third inning off Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt.

The Rangers added a third and it proved enough as their pitching staff kept the Diamondbacks offence quiet to seal a ninth straight-away win in the postseason.

Arizona’s only run came in the eighth inning with an RBI single from Geraldo Perdomo, Christian Walker getting cut down at the plate in the second inning by Adolis Garcia.

Garcia left the game late on after appearing to injure his side, while veteran starting pitcher Max Scherzer threw three innings before departing with back tightness.

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte stretched his record postseason hitting streak to 19 games.

Game four of the seven-game series is in Arizona on Tuesday night.