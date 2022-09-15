Worcester hit back at DCMS over administration claim
The Warriors are waiting for an agreement with an undisclosed buyer to be signed as they seek survival amid debts of over £25million
Worcester Warriors have released a statement to make it clear the club have not been placed into administration after a Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport letter suggested they had been.
The Warriors moved quickly to clarify their position which is that they are waiting for an agreement with an undisclosed buyer to be signed as they seek survival amid debts of over £25million.
“Worcester are aware of a letter that is in circulation from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport claiming that the owners have put the club into administration. This is NOT true,” the Warriors’ statement read.
“The statement was sent out in error by DCMS who have apologised for their mistake and the distress and anxiety it has caused to our staff and suppliers at what is already an extremely stressful time.”
DCMS is understood to be looking into how the error occurred, and is continuing to work with Worcester, the Rugby Football Union and Premiership Rugby on options around their survival.
The letters were sent to supporters by email on Thursday morning in an extraordinary mistake by the Government that has left Worcester to pick up the pieces.
It is another twist in a roller coaster few weeks for the club, whose home debut for the 2022-23 season against Exeter on Sunday is in serious danger of not going ahead.
While an agreement has been reached between co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham and the undisclosed investor, the details are still being thrashed out by lawyers.
Director of rugby Steve Diamond said he is confident the Sixways clash will go ahead, yet it is the new buyer who is due to supply the finance needed to stage the game.
He said: “As far as I’m concerned the game’s on. I’ve been told nothing untoward. We’re preparing as though the game is on. We’re on BT. All buttons are being pressed.
“All money is welcomed and I think the current owners are doing everything behind the scenes to ensure that the game goes on, which means staff being paid, suppliers been paid and casual workers coming in.”
