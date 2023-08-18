Jump to content

Theo Walcott retires – Friday’s sporting social

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 18 August 2023 18:50
Theo Walcott called it a day (Mike Egerton/PA)
Theo Walcott called it a day (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 18.

Football

Theo Walcott hung up his boots.

Gary Lineker doesn’t want to spend even more time with Micah Richards.

Leah Williamson donned Arsenal’s new kit.

Lionesses team bus ready for the showdown.

Some more doodle action from England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy.

Boxing

Tyson Fury looked ahead to his next fight.

Cricket

Whoops!

Stuart Broad was enjoying retirement.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic enjoyed beating Gael Monfils.

Motor racing

Jenson Button announced a racing return.

