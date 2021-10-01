Pele home from hospital, Van Dijk unveiled in wax – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 1 October.

Football

Pele was discharged from hospital.

Virgil Van Dijk was honoured with his own waxwork.

Mason Greenwood was no longer a teenager.

Manchester City turned the clock back.

As did Manchester United

And the Champions League

David Beckham to be the next Bond?

Could Liverpool boss Klopp be 007?

Or Brentford forward Ivan Toney?

Bayern Munich had a couple of suggestions too.

The National Football Museum remembered.

What a difference a smile makes.

Happy Birthday!

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton turned French.

F1 looked back at Schumacher’s final win.

McLaren were revelling in this season’s haul so far.

Mercedes were somewhat philosophical.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was feeling homesick.