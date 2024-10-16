Watch live: FA holds press conference as Thomas Tuchel appointed new England manager

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch live as the Football Association holds a press conference on Wednesday (16 October) as Thomas Tuchel is appointed the new England manager.

The former Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich manager becomes the third non-Englishman to hold the post after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

The 51-year-old, who will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, will take up the role on 1 January ahead of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

A Football Association statement revealed Tuchel signed a contract on 8 October before the latest round of international fixtures but the announcement was delayed to “minimise distraction around the international camp”.

Tuchel said on englandfootball.com: “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team.

“I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

“To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.”