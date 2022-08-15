Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Manchester United slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte were both sent off as Harry Kane’s injury-time header gave his side an undeserved 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Away from football, Sweden’s Maja Stark won the ISPS Handa World Invitational after a stunning final round of 63 and Great Britain enjoyed more medal success at the European Championships in Munich.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is sent off by referee Anthony Taylor during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Nottingham Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi (centre) celebrates scoring his side’s goal in their 1-0 win over West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United’s David de Gea appears dejected during the 4-0 loss at Brentford (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the 4-0 defeat at Brentford (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Sweden’s Maja Stark on her way to winning the ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm Castle (Peter Morrison/PA) (PA Wire)

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne scores his side’s second goal against Bournemouth (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

Will Zalatoris celebrates after defeating Sepp Straka, of Austria, in a playoff in the final round of the St Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee (Mark Humphrey/AP) (AP)

Great Britain’s Jack Carlin crashes during the men’s sprint semi-final at the European Championships in Munich (Marius Becker/DPA) (AP)

Great Britain’s James Wilby celebrates on the podium after winning gold in the men’s 200m breaststroke at the European Swimming Championships in Rome (Gregorio Borgia/AP) (AP)