The sporting weekend in pictures
Will Zalatoris claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory in a dramatic playoff at the FedEx St Jude Championship.
Manchester United slumped to the bottom of the Premier League table after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at Brentford.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte were both sent off as Harry Kane’s injury-time header gave his side an undeserved 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.
Away from football, Sweden’s Maja Stark won the ISPS Handa World Invitational after a stunning final round of 63 and Great Britain enjoyed more medal success at the European Championships in Munich.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the sporting weekend in pictures:
