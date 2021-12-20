Tiger and Bubba enjoy family time at PNC Championship – Monday’s sporting social

Absent Australia skipper Pat Cummins loved what he saw in the second Ashes Test.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 December 2021 18:05
Charlie and Tiger Woods, left, at the PNC Championship (Scott Audette/AP)
Charlie and Tiger Woods, left, at the PNC Championship (Scott Audette/AP)
(AP)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 20.

Cricket

Absent Australia skipper Pat Cummins loved what he saw.

Recommended

Lancashire were proud of Jos Buttler’s efforts in the second Test.

Kevin Pietersen stuck up for England.

Golf

Tiger Woods loved having the opportunity to play at an event with his son.

Bubba Watson was enjoying some family time.

Football

Peter Crouch loves the darts.

Happy 23rd birthday Kylian Mbappe.

Fabian Schar celebrated turning the big 30.

Barcelona turned the clock back.

As did the Champions League.

Formula One

Mercedes were celebrating Lewis Hamilton’s knighthood.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu savoured her SPOTY win.

Laura Robson was on a mission.

Athletics

Recommended

Tis the season to be in the desert.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in