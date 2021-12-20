Tiger and Bubba enjoy family time at PNC Championship – Monday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 20.
Cricket
Absent Australia skipper Pat Cummins loved what he saw.
Lancashire were proud of Jos Buttler’s efforts in the second Test.
Kevin Pietersen stuck up for England.
Golf
Tiger Woods loved having the opportunity to play at an event with his son.
Bubba Watson was enjoying some family time.
Football
Peter Crouch loves the darts.
Happy 23rd birthday Kylian Mbappe.
Fabian Schar celebrated turning the big 30.
Barcelona turned the clock back.
As did the Champions League.
Formula One
Mercedes were celebrating Lewis Hamilton’s knighthood.
Tennis
Emma Raducanu savoured her SPOTY win.
Laura Robson was on a mission.
Athletics
Tis the season to be in the desert.
