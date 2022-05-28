Kye White finishes third at BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow

Kye White was happy to claim third place at the BMX Racing World Cup event in Glasgow.

The Olympic silver medallist took a break from training after Tokyo and competed in ITV show Dancing on Ice earlier this year.

White said of the result: “I’m happy with it.

“I’ve had a long rest after the Olympics, probably about two months of training and we’re into this race so the podium is good.

“I did want to win in front of a home crowd but we’ve still got tomorrow.”

Olympic champion Bethany Shriever was in strong form through the rounds but was unable to make up for a poor start in the final and finished eighth.