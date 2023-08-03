Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Brady proud to join Blues and Housby celebrates – Thursday’s sporting social

NFL star Tom Brady has become a minority owner of Birmingham.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 03 August 2023 18:57
Tom Brady has become a minority owner at Birmingham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Tom Brady has become a minority owner at Birmingham (Andrew Matthews/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 3.

Football

Birmingham welcomed a big name as minority owner.

Recommended

RB Leipzig mocked Liverpool’s kit man.

Jude Bellingham is looking forward to the new season.

Mohamed Salah played against Bayern Munich.

Eddie Nketiah ran into his old gaffer.

Marta said farewell.

This is what a World Cup knockout place means.

Steph Houghton thanked her hometown club.

Football stars react to Germany’s shock group-stage exit from the Women’s World Cup.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen gave his brain a workout.

Stuart Broad was sharing the love.

James Anderson reminisced.

Netball

Helen Housby enjoyed England’s historic win against Australia.

Some famous faces celebrated their victory in Cape Town.

Recommended

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in